CM Orders Payments Via Himmat Cards By Sep 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 06:58 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the care of deserving special persons is responsibility of the state.
The CM participated in a ceremony to sign an MoU (memorandum of understanding) between Department of Social Welfare and Bank of Punjab for the issuance of Himmat Cards (ATM Cards) to 65,000 special people across Punjab, through which Rs 10,500 will be paid to them every quarter.
The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to start payment through Himmat cards by September 15. She said: “Special people are very special to us.”
CM Maryam Nawaz was apprised that Himmat Cards will be issued to 40,000 people in phase-I and to 25,000 people in phase-II.
She was also briefed that a 30 per cent quota had been reserved for women in the issuance of Himmat Card to deserving special persons. She was briefed that a dedicated helpline 1312 has been set up for the assistance of deserving special persons.
The MoU was signed by Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood and President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood.
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman P&D Nabil Awan, DG Social Welfare Amna Munir and other relevant officers were also present.
