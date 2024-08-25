CM Orders PHA In Every District
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting on administrative matters on Sunday, made a principled decision to establish Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHA) in every district of the province.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities to establish green belts along and between roads, with continuous maintenance to enhance urban aesthetics. The administration was instructed to intensify efforts for city beautification. She emphasized the importance of increasing the number of trees and ensuring that streetlights in all cities are functional.
CM Maryam Nawaz also mandated comprehensive cleanliness drives in both urban and rural areas. She stressed that residents should see a noticeable improvement in cleanliness and other municipal services.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rahim Yar Khan presented a report on the implementation of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), utilizing Artificial Intelligence software to assess progress.
The meeting was attended by Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhter Zaman, Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, IG, Commissioner, RPO, and other officials.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seriously injured policeman shifted to Lahore by air ambulance36 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Naval Academy cadets win int'l inter navies sailing championship in Sri Lanka42 seconds ago
-
Registration for housing project starts in Bahawalpur51 seconds ago
-
DC prioritizes resolution of citizen’s issues at their doorsteps11 minutes ago
-
Demand of mosquito nets increases11 minutes ago
-
From fashion to sports: Gender diversity is shaping new frontiers21 minutes ago
-
RWMC cancels holidays of sanitation staff on Chehlum processions21 minutes ago
-
KP wildlife department imposes ban on hunting of partridges21 minutes ago
-
Minor drowns in canal31 minutes ago
-
DC established Control room for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)31 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in bus accident31 minutes ago
-
No mpox case in Bahawalpur: CEO Health31 minutes ago