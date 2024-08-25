CM orders PHA in every district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting on administrative matters on Sunday, made a principled decision to establish Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHA) in every district of the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities to establish green belts along and between roads, with continuous maintenance to enhance urban aesthetics. The administration was instructed to intensify efforts for city beautification. She emphasized the importance of increasing the number of trees and ensuring that streetlights in all cities are functional.

CM Maryam Nawaz also mandated comprehensive cleanliness drives in both urban and rural areas. She stressed that residents should see a noticeable improvement in cleanliness and other municipal services.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rahim Yar Khan presented a report on the implementation of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), utilizing Artificial Intelligence software to assess progress.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhter Zaman, Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, IG, Commissioner, RPO, and other officials.