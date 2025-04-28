CM Orders Prioritizing Public-centric Road Projects To Boost Connectivity
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to prioritize road development projects based on public needs and usage patterns.
Chairing a meeting of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department, here on Monday, she emphasized the importance of implementing by-laws to ensure that roadsides remain free from encroachments. The CM announced that under the Biggest-Ever Road Rehabilitation Program in Punjab’s history, 12,000 kilometers of roads have been constructed and rehabilitated to significantly enhance connectivity and ease of communication across the province.
During the meeting, the chief minister reviewed the 18.5-kilometre Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop project and instructed the departments concerned to submit a feasibility report for a proposed expressway connecting Layyah and Bhakkar Road to the motorway. She also discussed the Kharian-Rawalpindi Express Road project and directed the installation of uniform-style tuff tiles in cities and villages to enhance urban aesthetics.
The Secretary C&W Department provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing road projects across all divisions and districts of Punjab.
He informed the Chief Minister that the construction, expansion, and rehabilitation of 460 roads are progressing at a rapid pace. The Secretary added that the construction of the road from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Border has been completed, with ancillary works such as drainage and wall construction currently underway.
Further updates included the approval of the Multan-Vehari dual carriageway project by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), with construction of an additional carriageway in progress.
The CM was also informed that all road construction and rehabilitation projects in Murree, as well as the Shakargarh Road under the Kartarpur Corridor Project, have been completed. Meanwhile, work on the Muridke-Narowal Road is actively underway.
CM Maryam Nawaz endorsed proposals to maintain a general road width of 12 feet and approved plans to construct and rehabilitate inter-district and inter-village roads in the upcoming financial year.
