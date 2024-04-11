CM Orders Prisoners' Meeting With Their Families
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) On special directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, thousands of prisoners across Punjab were allowed to meet their families on Eid.
The prisoners’ families also brought sweets and food items for their loved-ones while visiting them in jails, according to a handout issued here on Thursday.
Families of prisoners can meet them on Eid days from 9am to 4pm. The facility of phone call with their family members was also made available for prisoners even on the second day of Eid. The families thanked CM Maryam Nawaz for allowing them meeting with their loved-ones.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murder of eight family members incident: Punjab CM takes notice9 minutes ago
-
Nasreen Palijo expresses sorrow over Noorani incident9 minutes ago
-
SP visit to review security, traffic arrangements in Murree19 minutes ago
-
RWMC lifted hundreds of tons waste during Eid days19 minutes ago
-
Tourists flocked Abbottabad and Mansehra during Eid-ul-Fitr vacations19 minutes ago
-
SP Sadar celebrates Eid with police jawans at remote outpost29 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of murder of 7 kids, woman29 minutes ago
-
Rs 10,000 disbursement for poor continues in Abbottabad49 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely in Sindh on Friday1 hour ago
-
Twelve people drown as boat capsizes in Indus river1 hour ago
-
Two-day Eid food festival begins in Hyderabad Gymkhana2 hours ago
-
DC, DPO Abbottabad visits orphanage house, district jail2 hours ago