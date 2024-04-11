CM orders prisoners' meeting with their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) On special directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, thousands of prisoners across Punjab were allowed to meet their families on Eid.

The prisoners’ families also brought sweets and food items for their loved-ones while visiting them in jails, according to a handout issued here on Thursday.

Families of prisoners can meet them on Eid days from 9am to 4pm. The facility of phone call with their family members was also made available for prisoners even on the second day of Eid. The families thanked CM Maryam Nawaz for allowing them meeting with their loved-ones.