CM orders probe into recruitment of nursing staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered probe into recent recruitment of nursing staff in the province.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a statement said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Insaf stands for merit and transparency.

"After complaints on social media about Nursing Staff Recruitments, it was decided to probe into the matter and to see whether it was done on merit and or not.

Details of inquiry will be shared with public".

He said that the committee will also recommend policy changes where we can accommodate more candidates from merged areas of province in such recruitments.