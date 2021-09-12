UrduPoint.com

CM Orders Probe Into Recruitment Of Nursing Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

CM orders probe into recruitment of nursing staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered probe into recent recruitment of nursing staff in the province.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a statement said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Insaf stands for merit and transparency.

"After complaints on social media about Nursing Staff Recruitments, it was decided to probe into the matter and to see whether it was done on merit and or not.

Details of inquiry will be shared with public".

He said that the committee will also recommend policy changes where we can accommodate more candidates from merged areas of province in such recruitments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

42 minutes ago
 UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveri ..

UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

57 minutes ago
 SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetin ..

SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetings to boost economic, investme ..

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

1 hour ago
 Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; servic ..

Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; service to make travel easier

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.