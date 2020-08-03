UrduPoint.com
CM Orders Proper Disposal Of Animal Solid Waste After Eid

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:20 PM

CM orders proper disposal of animal solid waste after Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the solid waste management companies to ensure that garbage and animal waste are disposed of properly after Eid and the vehicles deputed for cleanliness operations should take regular rounds of different localities of the cities.

According to official sources, the chief minister warned that no compromise would be made on cleanliness of cities and action would be initiated in case of any complaint.

The CM reiterated that cities should look neat and clean and the citizens should get their animals' waste disposed of by contacting the cleanliness cell soon after performing the ritual of Qurbani. He said that maintaining cleanliness of atmosphere was a collective responsibility.

Usman Buzdar said: "I am personally supervising cleanliness operation, and disposal of animals waste should be completed at the earliest while ensuring compliance of coronavirus SOPs [standards operating procedures]."

