CM orders provision of clean drinking water to flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed all relevant departments, including Punjab Clean Water Authority and WASA, to provide clean drinking water to flood victims in relief camps across the province.

Following her instructions, white containers filled from water filtration plants and bottled mineral water are being supplied by boats to flood-affected families in Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Kasur, Rajanpur, and other districts.

The chief minister said that provision of safe drinking water is a top priority to safeguard the health of displaced citizens.