CM Orders Reconduct Of MDCAT-2023, Refers Matter To FIA For Inquiry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has ordered the re-conduct of the MDCAT-2023 entry test through Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has ordered the re-conduct of the MDCAT-2023 entry test through Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi.

The caretaker CM, on receiving the reports of leakage of the MDCAT-2023 Paper, ordered an inquiry to probe into the allegations of the MDCAT 2023 test paper leakage.

The Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi conducted MDCAT-2023 in Sindh on September 10, 2023.

The committee revealed that approximately four to five hours before the start of the Entry Test of MDCAT-2023 paper was leaked.

The chief minister on the recommendation of the inquiry committee has approved the re-conduct of the MDCAT-2023 entry test paper through Down University. He has also referred the matter to FIA to unearth the delinquents and to proceed against them.

