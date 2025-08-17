Open Menu

CM Orders Reduction In Fares Following Diesel Price Cut

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to reduce transport fares in line with the recent reduction in diesel prices, declaring it the fundamental right of people.

“The reduction in transport fares is a right of citizens, and their exploitation will not be tolerated,” the CM said while issuing instructions on Sunday.

She further directed that the revised fare lists must be prominently displayed for public awareness.

The CM ordered district administrations and the transport department to ensure strict compliance across the province, warning that action will be taken against transporters who fail to implement the government’s notified fares.

