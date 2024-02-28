CM orders rehabilitation of sewerage system in streets

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz ordered rehabilitation of sewerage system and evacuating stagnant water in the streets and bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz ordered rehabilitation of sewerage system and evacuating stagnant water in the streets and bazaars.

The CM also directed to undertake measures to put a lid on the open manholes, eliminating wall chalking, illuminating street lights in the urban areas.

The CM presided over a special meeting in which steps to be undertaken for the implementation of ‘Suthra Punjab’ vision in the province were reviewed. The proposal was presented to introduce a legislation for undertaking effective actions against those found involved in causing uncleanliness. The proposal to formulate a sustainable system to regulate cleanliness in the streets of big cities, towns and villages was reviewed in the meeting.

A comprehensive briefing was given about the Lahore Waste Management Company.

The CM ordered to ensure cleanliness in every town and street of Lahore. Maryam Nawaz set a deadline for ensuring cleanliness of streets and towns.

Former senator Pervez Rashid, Dr. Saira Afzal Tarar, Assembly Member Marriyum Aurangzeb, Bilal Kiyani, Azma Bukhari, Suhaib Berth, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, DG Local government, CEO LWMC and other officials attended the meeting.