CM orders removal of DPOs of Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Friday directed to remove the DPOs of Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin over the incident of police brutality.

He sought a report from RPO Gujranwala and directed to hold an investigation along with departmental action against those responsible for torturing an accused in custody.

Expressing his concern over deteriorating law and order situation in Mandi Bahauddin, the CM also directed the immediate removal of the DPO.

He mentioned that during last two months, 24 people lost their lives in different incidents in Mandi Bahauddin, yet the police have failed to make any progress in solving these cases or making arrests.