CM Orders Removing Encroachments On 32 Major Roads

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Punjab government, on special orders of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqviof Punjab has decided to permanently remove temporary encroachments on 32 major roads of the city.

A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Punjab CM, in which proposals were reviewed to remove obstacles in the flow of traffic in provincial metropolis. The CM ordered that encroachments should be removed immediately, and vehicular traffic should be run on better alternative routes in the face of development projects.

The chief minister also directed TEPA to restructure roads and intersections at 32 places.

Awan Town and Multan Chungi Chowk will be redesigned on the Thokar Niaz Baig to Chaubarji Multan Road.

The proposal to build an underpass from Jinnah Hospital to Karim Block was also reviewed in the meeting, while it was also agreed to solve the issue of road-engineering at 135 places.

Joint squads of police, traffic police and MCL will be deployed at 32 places, the chief minister also directed immediate steps to complete the patchwork of roads.

Inspector General Police Usman Anwar, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Traffic Police, CTO Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA, Chief Engineer TEPA, DIG Operations and all concerned officials attended the meeting.

