CM Orders Restructuring Of Govt Depts To Improve Governance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A revolutionary decision has been made by the government to bring an overwhelming change in the government and governance system in Punjab.

For the first time in the history of Punjab, a decision has been made to undertake massive reshuffling of ministries and departments in Punjab under which downsizing of surplus, inept and deficit-prone institutions will be carried out. Additional institutions working for similar assignments will be abolished.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the restructuring project.

The performance of official affairs will be eased by reducing the number of ministries and those institutions which work for similar assignments will be merged. By undertaking the restructuring and downsizing process, the performance of institutions and public service mechanisms will be made simple, easy and swift.

Restructuring and downsizing will accrue savings worth billions of rupees. A fiscal space will also be created by carrying out massive reduction in the annual expenditures of the government.

