CM orders setting up integrated health system in Murree, Galiyat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to Samli Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital in a torrential rain on Saturday.

The CM ordered to establish an integrated health system in the whole area including Murree, Galiyat, said a handout issued here.

She directed to set up a helipad and an airstrip to shift patients from the hilly areas in case of an emergency. While directing to fully functionalize the mother and child block immediately, she underlined the need to undertake prompt measures for the appointment of doctors, staff along with establishing their residences.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered to establish general wards in the Samli Hospital and directed to set up the latest cardiac block. An Oncology Unit will also be established for the cancer treatment in Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital. Medicine, Surgery, Urology, Ortho, Eye and ENT wards will be established.

The chief minister directed to run transport immediately in order to shift the patients to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital and Samli Hospital in Murree. She inspected OPD, wards, other sections and inquired from the lady doctor about the hospital and the treatment of patients.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to undertake prompt measures for the treatment of a brother of a woman in the OPD and said that even if a helicopter is required to shift the patient will be provided. She also visited the TB ward and inquired after each and every patient. She inquired from the patients about their treatment and prayed for their early recovery.

A TB patient, Raja Israr, while talking to the CM said, "Our daughter has come to inquire after us and I am very happy."

The CM advised the son of Raja Israr that parents are a great source of support, blessing and he should make an all-out effort to serve them. She inquired from the patients about the provision of medicines and treatment facilities in the hospital. She expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements and treatment facilities in Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital. She also inspected the store room in the Samli Sanatorium Hospital. The chief minister was given a detailed briefing in the committee room of Samli Hospital.

MNA Osama Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, MPA Bilal Yameen Sati, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Amir Khattak, ADC(R), Assistant Commissioner, CEO Health and MS were also present.