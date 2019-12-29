CM orders setting up temporary shelter homes

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for setting up temporary shelter homes for those who sleep on roads in extreme cold weather.

He said that temporary shelter homes would be set up in those districts where there were no permanent shelter homes.

He said that protecting homeless people from extreme weather was a responsibility of the state. He said that a report should be sent to the CM Office after setting up the temporary shelter homes.