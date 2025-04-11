CM orders skills training programme for transgenders

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive technical skills training programme has been launched for the transgender community, aimed at empowering them to earn a livelihood with dignity, rather than resorting to begging.

In the first phase, 1,600 transgender individuals will receive training in various fields through the Technical Skills Training and Punjab Skills Development Fund Programmes. The programme will focus on imparting IT and freelancing skills to foster economic independence.

Additionally, healthcare assistant skills training, tailoring and fashion design, electrical work, solar technology, beauty services, and culinary arts will also be taught, providing a wide array of opportunities for the transgender community.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed regret over the mistreatment and social rejection faced by transgender individuals, stating, “The ruthless and callous attitude towards the transgender community is highly regrettable. Transgenders are forced to beg due to social boycott and lack of employment opportunities.” She emphasised that the training will help prove that talent transcends gender.

The chief minister further added, “The Punjab government is dedicated to securing a respectable place for the transgender community in society. These revolutionary vocational training programs will transform their destiny and lives.”