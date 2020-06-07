CM orders slashing undue expenditures in budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to focus on adopting austerity measures, ensuring financial discipline and slashing undue expenditures in the budget.

He was chairing a meeting in which Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab chief secretary, secretary law, secretary finance and other officials were also present.

The CM said that we are facing extraordinary circumstances in view of coronavirus pandemic. He stated that in the wake of prevailing situation, priorities would be focused in the next fiscal year budget. During the 2020-21 budget, the health department and social sector would be given complete attention and unnecessary expenditures would further be curtailed at every level.

Usman Buzdar said that by adhering to strict financial discipline policy, the government would focus on welfare and progress of the common man.

The CM ordered for formulating a comprehensive programme in order to provide relief to masses in the next budget and added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government would not put burden on the weak segments of society despite facing adverse financial conditions.

He stressed that solid and concrete steps would be undertaken to provide facilities to the common man. He disclosed that upcoming 2020-21 fiscal budget and Annual Development Programme would be based on factual statistics.