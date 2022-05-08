CM orders solving farmers' cotton-sowing related problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sunday took notice of problems being faced by cotton growers in southern Punjab with regard to timely sowing of the crop saying "farmers are our brothers and they will not be left alone".

According to official sources here, the CM directed the Punjab chief secretary to take measures to ensure timely cultivation of cotton and for overcoming water shortage problem.

He said that an immediate meeting should be held with Agriculture and Irrigation secretaries so that steps could be taken for timely redress of the problems of farmers.