UrduPoint.com

CM Orders Special Arrangements In Murree For New Year

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 06:50 PM

CM orders special arrangements in Murree for New Year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered special arrangements to maintain traffic flow in the tourist sites especially Murree on the eve of new year.

He directed to eliminate overcharging and selling substandard edibles in Murree. He directed the administration to strictly disallow vehicles exceeding a fixed number to enter on the routes going to Murree. CM directed that the administration and traffic officials should jointly ensure effective implementation of the traffic management plan.

CM directed the senior police officers to themselves oversee traffic arrangements, adding that fixed parking fee boards should be displayed prominently so as to eliminate overcharging parking fee problems.

Moreover, CM took notice of public complaints relating to overcharging and selling substandard edibles and ordered to redress public complaints forthwith. CM directed that swift action should be taken with regard to overcharging and selling substandard edibles according to law.

CM directed the Punjab food Authority to fulfill its basic responsibility to provide quality eatables to the tourists. CM asserted that overcharging on tourist places would not be tolerated under any circumstance adding that the concerned officer would be deemed responsible on overcharging complaints.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Murree Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi wants to create two teams of men’s ..

Shahid Afridi wants to create two teams of men’s side

14 minutes ago
 Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery ..

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery aged 95

20 minutes ago
 Resham rejects marriage rumours

Resham rejects marriage rumours

42 minutes ago
 University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Res ..

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

2 hours ago
 Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged ..

Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged in January

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.