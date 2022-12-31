CM orders special arrangements in Murree for New Year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered special arrangements to maintain traffic flow in the tourist sites especially Murree on the eve of new year.

He directed to eliminate overcharging and selling substandard edibles in Murree. He directed the administration to strictly disallow vehicles exceeding a fixed number to enter on the routes going to Murree. CM directed that the administration and traffic officials should jointly ensure effective implementation of the traffic management plan.

CM directed the senior police officers to themselves oversee traffic arrangements, adding that fixed parking fee boards should be displayed prominently so as to eliminate overcharging parking fee problems.

Moreover, CM took notice of public complaints relating to overcharging and selling substandard edibles and ordered to redress public complaints forthwith. CM directed that swift action should be taken with regard to overcharging and selling substandard edibles according to law.

CM directed the Punjab food Authority to fulfill its basic responsibility to provide quality eatables to the tourists. CM asserted that overcharging on tourist places would not be tolerated under any circumstance adding that the concerned officer would be deemed responsible on overcharging complaints.