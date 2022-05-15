UrduPoint.com

CM Orders Special Relief Package For Masses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2022 | 07:40 PM

CM orders special relief package for masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered to provide genuine relief to the common man by subsidising the prices of flour, ghee and sugar through the Chief Minister's relief package.

He was chairing a meeting at his office in which the broad contours of the special package came under review. The proposal to set up more than 1,000 fair price shops across Punjab was also discussed. The chief minister ordered for giving the package a final shape at the earliest.

Hemza Shahbaz said that price-hike had made the life of common people miserable and regretted that the previous government only made false promises with masses.

The chief minister remarked that he was endeavouring to solve problems of price-hike and urged the officers to take practical steps for controlling it. He exhorted the officers to help reduce prices to win blessings of Allah Almighty.

Members of Punjab Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Awais Leghari, Nadeem Kamran, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Zeeshan Rafique, ticket holder Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, PML-N leader Atta Tarar, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police and officials concerned attended the meeting.

