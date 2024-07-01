- Home
- Pakistan
- CM orders start of work on establishment of an Inclusive city for special persons in Dec
CM Orders Start Of Work On Establishment Of An Inclusive City For Special Persons In Dec
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting directed to start work on the establishment of an Inclusive City for differently-abled persons by December 2024.
The city would have all the facilities for differently abled persons so that they could be brought into the mainstream.
The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Tauha Farooqi and others.
Mr Shah said that an inclusive City would be established through a Company to be registered under the Companies Act 2017. He directed the chief secretary to suggest well-reputed persons from the private sector so that they help the government to run the company for the establishment of the Inclusive city and even running its various facilities.
The mega project of the Inclusive City is being established over an area of 80 acres of land reclaimed from the Malir Expressway project. The project would have the facilities of an Inclusive school / Special education & Rehabilitation Complex / Vocational Training Centre / C-ARTS over an area of 15 acres. General Hospital / Neuropsychiatry Ward / Institute of Clinical Psychology on 15 acres. Residential Facility for Persons with Disabilities on five acres, a beautiful Special Children Park on 40 acres and the DEPD Office Complex on five acres.
Murad Ali Shah directed Secretary DEPD to get the company registered at the earliest and he would start its foundation in December and then work on the establishment of the village would be started on war footing basis.
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
100 Jail Wardens passed out at Prison Staff Academy Haripur4 minutes ago
-
Int’l workshop on `Making STEAM Education Fun with Traditional Toys’ on July 114 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
DSP holds open kutchery4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner imposes 30-day ban on activities to ensure Muharram security in Kohat4 minutes ago
-
ADC for adopting measures to avoid likely damage from flood14 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen urges businessmen to cooperate with govt14 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police conduct Snap checking of vehicles for Muhraram security, arrested some suspects14 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki tackles 689 emergencies in June14 minutes ago
-
Boy electrocuted24 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti issues 240 tenders for uplift projects.24 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson playing leading role in safeguarding women’s right: Fauzia Viqar34 minutes ago