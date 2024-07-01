Open Menu

CM Orders Start Of Work On Establishment Of An Inclusive City For Special Persons In Dec

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

CM orders start of work on establishment of an Inclusive city for special persons in Dec

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting directed to start work on the establishment of an Inclusive City for differently-abled persons by December 2024.

The city would have all the facilities for differently abled persons so that they could be brought into the mainstream.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Tauha Farooqi and others.

Mr Shah said that an inclusive City would be established through a Company to be registered under the Companies Act 2017. He directed the chief secretary to suggest well-reputed persons from the private sector so that they help the government to run the company for the establishment of the Inclusive city and even running its various facilities.

The mega project of the Inclusive City is being established over an area of 80 acres of land reclaimed from the Malir Expressway project. The project would have the facilities of an Inclusive school / Special education & Rehabilitation Complex / Vocational Training Centre / C-ARTS over an area of 15 acres. General Hospital / Neuropsychiatry Ward / Institute of Clinical Psychology on 15 acres. Residential Facility for Persons with Disabilities on five acres, a beautiful Special Children Park on 40 acres and the DEPD Office Complex on five acres.

Murad Ali Shah directed Secretary DEPD to get the company registered at the earliest and he would start its foundation in December and then work on the establishment of the village would be started on war footing basis.

