CM orders strict action over kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of an injury to a citizen due to a kite string in the area of Gulberg and sought a report from the Lahore police in this regard.

The chief minister ordered for taking legal action against those found responsible for committing negligence. The CM ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured citizen.

The CM asserted that implementation of a ban on kite-flying should be ensured strictly. In an indiscriminate manner, action should be taken against those flouting the ban on kite-flying law.