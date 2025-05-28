CM Orders Strict Action Over Rising Chicken Prices Ahead Of Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed strong displeasure over the recent surge in chicken prices across the province.
Chairing a meeting at Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday, the CM took serious notice of the price hike and directed departments concerned to take immediate and effective measures to stabilize the rates.
She described the rise in chicken prices as completely unacceptable, particularly in the presence of relevant regulatory institutions, and emphasized the need for swift action to protect consumer interests.
In addition to poultry, CM Maryam Nawaz instructed officials to closely monitor the prices of essential vegetables, including tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, green chilies, and lemons, particularly in the run-up to Eid-ul-Adha. She categorically stated that no artificial inflation or hoarding will be tolerated.
“Any unjustified increase in the prices of essential items ahead of Eid is intolerable. Hoarders and profiteers will be dealt with strictly,” she warned.
During the briefing, the CM was also updated on the prices of vegetables, pulses, flour, and roti. Expressing concern over the disconnect between falling flour prices and the cost of roti, she directed immediate steps to bring down the price of roti accordingly.
She also sought a comprehensive plan to reduce transportation costs of vegetables, a key factor affecting market prices. Furthermore, she instructed the Agriculture Department to initiate effective strategies for the cultivation of off-season vegetables to ensure year-round availability and affordability. “Our goal is to ensure that essential food items remain within the reach of the common man, especially during key festivals,” she added.
