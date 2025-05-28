Open Menu

CM Orders Strict Action Over Rising Chicken Prices Ahead Of Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

CM orders strict action over rising chicken prices ahead of Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed strong displeasure over the recent surge in chicken prices across the province.

Chairing a meeting at Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday, the CM took serious notice of the price hike and directed departments concerned to take immediate and effective measures to stabilize the rates.

She described the rise in chicken prices as completely unacceptable, particularly in the presence of relevant regulatory institutions, and emphasized the need for swift action to protect consumer interests.

In addition to poultry, CM Maryam Nawaz instructed officials to closely monitor the prices of essential vegetables, including tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, green chilies, and lemons, particularly in the run-up to Eid-ul-Adha. She categorically stated that no artificial inflation or hoarding will be tolerated.

“Any unjustified increase in the prices of essential items ahead of Eid is intolerable. Hoarders and profiteers will be dealt with strictly,” she warned.

During the briefing, the CM was also updated on the prices of vegetables, pulses, flour, and roti. Expressing concern over the disconnect between falling flour prices and the cost of roti, she directed immediate steps to bring down the price of roti accordingly.

She also sought a comprehensive plan to reduce transportation costs of vegetables, a key factor affecting market prices. Furthermore, she instructed the Agriculture Department to initiate effective strategies for the cultivation of off-season vegetables to ensure year-round availability and affordability. “Our goal is to ensure that essential food items remain within the reach of the common man, especially during key festivals,” she added.

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

3 hours ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

3 hours ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

4 hours ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

4 hours ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

4 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

5 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

5 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

5 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

5 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

5 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

6 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan