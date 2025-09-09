Open Menu

CM Orders Strict Crackdown On Illegal Wheat Hoarding Amid Flood Emergency

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a province-wide crackdown against illegal wheat hoarding, warning that no leniency will be shown to profiteers exploiting the flood crisis.

Chairing a special meeting here on Tuesday, the CM granted a three-day grace period for stockpilers to voluntarily declare their wheat holdings. She directed that strict legal action be taken against those who fail to comply with after the deadline. However, she approved the proposal that no punitive measures would be taken against those who truthfully disclose their stocks.

The chief minister underscored the importance of accurate reporting and identification of wheat stocks, saying that elements attempting to create artificial shortages would be dealt with firmly. “The writ of the government must be established to protect public interests and ensure stability in the wheat and flour markets,” she said.

She directed the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) to conduct continuous inspections across the province and to ensure government price lists are prominently displayed at all retail outlets. Stern action, she warned, would be taken against violators.

In response to the loss of wheat stockpiles in Khanewal due to flooding, Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed strong indignation. She ordered immediate disciplinary action against responsible officials. The Director General of the Food Department was removed from office, while the District Food Controller (DFC) of Khanewal and the entire local food staff were suspended for failing to secure wheat stocks in time.

The CM said that all resources must be mobilized to detect hoarders and ensure timely action against them. She stressed that the government is committed to maintaining stable wheat and flour prices across Punjab despite the challenges posed by the ongoing floods.

