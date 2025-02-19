CM orders strict enforcement of one-dish rule at weddings

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed deputy commissioners across the province to ensure strict implementation of the one-dish rule at wedding ceremonies.

Expressing strong displeasure over violations, the CM emphasized that the restriction also applies to farmhouses and private properties.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed authorities to impose fines and take legal action against violators, highlighting that excessive wedding expenditures place a financial burden on families. She also noted the negative social impact of violating the ban. Strict monitoring has been ordered in this regard.