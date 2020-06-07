CM orders strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for ensuring complete implementation of the government instructions and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing COVID-19 (coronavirus) spread.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the government had issued the SOPs for safeguarding lives of citizens. He emphasised that it was a responsibility of citizens to act on the SOPs in letter and spirit.

Usman Buzdar said that implementation of the SOPs would be ensured through administrative steps and no one would be allowed to violate them. He asserted that strict action would be taken according to the law over violation of the SOPs.

The CM underscored that cooperation from masses was inevitable to cope with the corona challenge and we all have to give proof of being a responsible citizen.

He stressed that we would have to learn to live with coronavirus by adhering to precautions as citizens can protect themselves and lives of their dear ones by adopting precautionary measures. He urged that by changing our social lifestyle and conduct we can prevent ourselves from coronavirus.

The CM said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are effectively combating coronavirus, locust onslaught and other challenges. He directed the departments concerned to ensure implementation of the steps being taken and guidelines issued by the governmen. He warned that there was no scope of showing any negligence with regard to ensuring implementation of the government instructions. Saving oneself and others from coronavirus is only possible by fully implementing the government instructions, addedd the CM.