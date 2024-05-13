Open Menu

CM Orders Sustainable Water Drainage System For Lahore

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM

CM orders sustainable water drainage system for Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting on local government here on Monday, reviewed the state of drainage and sewerage system besides progress on repair and rehabilitation measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting on local government here on Monday, reviewed the state of drainage and sewerage system besides progress on repair and rehabilitation measures.

The CM said, “No street in Lahore should remain unpaved. A sustainable water drainage system should be devised."

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and other bodies concerned should work in close coordination, adding that people cannot bear the inconvenience caused by standing water in a street.

She said it is painful to see dirty water and overflowing sewerage in broken streets and roads. "All institutions should not ignore problems of the people," she mentioned. She also reviewed progress on streetlights, parks and horticulture in suburban areas.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Local Government Zeeshan Rafique and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG LDA and other relevant officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Water Maryam Aurangzeb Rashid Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Babar Azam sets T20I captaincy record in Pakistan ..

Babar Azam sets T20I captaincy record in Pakistan win

6 minutes ago
 PTF launches coaching course to nurture tennis tal ..

PTF launches coaching course to nurture tennis talent

4 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs Secures Prestigious ISO Certificatio ..

Dubai Customs Secures Prestigious ISO Certification for Unwavering Business Cont ..

15 minutes ago
 Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed ..

Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed in meeting

19 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK am ..

PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK amid unrest

25 minutes ago
 One killed, brother injured in road mishap

One killed, brother injured in road mishap

23 minutes ago
PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with ..

PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pa ..

23 minutes ago
 De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards ..

De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards top four finish

23 minutes ago
 Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region a ..

Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

23 minutes ago
 Hockey player honored for outstanding performance

Hockey player honored for outstanding performance

20 minutes ago
 KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess champion ..

KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess championship title

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner for timely provision of water for cot ..

Commissioner for timely provision of water for cotton crop

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan