CM Orders Sustainable Water Drainage System For Lahore
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting on local government here on Monday, reviewed the state of drainage and sewerage system besides progress on repair and rehabilitation measures
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting on local government here on Monday, reviewed the state of drainage and sewerage system besides progress on repair and rehabilitation measures.
The CM said, “No street in Lahore should remain unpaved. A sustainable water drainage system should be devised."
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and other bodies concerned should work in close coordination, adding that people cannot bear the inconvenience caused by standing water in a street.
She said it is painful to see dirty water and overflowing sewerage in broken streets and roads. "All institutions should not ignore problems of the people," she mentioned. She also reviewed progress on streetlights, parks and horticulture in suburban areas.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Local Government Zeeshan Rafique and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG LDA and other relevant officers were also present.
