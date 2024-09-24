CM Orders Swift Completion Of Formalities For PERA Establishment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete legal process for the establishment of Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority (PERA) as soon as possible.
In a special meeting presided over by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday, a detailed briefing was given about progress being made on the establishment of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority.
The CM said, “Our determination to save the people of Punjab from inflation is unwavering.” The establishment of a competent authority is indispensable for the elimination of artificial inflation and hoarding, she added. “We are introducing structural reforms in every sector. Encroachments cannot be allowed in streets and markets” she mentioned.
It was apprised during the briefing that the PERA will be established at the provincial, divisional, district and tehsil levels. A District Enforcement Regulatory Board will be established in every board.
The Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer at the Tehsil level will ensure the enforcement of the law. The Hearing Officer will hear the appeal at the Tehsil level and give a decision. The PERA will play an effective role to curb inflation.
In the tehsils, 40 officials including Enforcement Officers will monitor the prices of consumer goods and undertake stern action in this regard. Undertaking effective action against profiteers will be made possible on receiving public complaints.
The Enforcement Officer will continue to take action for the permanent removal of illegal encroachments at the tehsil level. A timeline will be set for decision at the tehsil level at the four appellate forums. Streets and markets will be widened by removing movable encroachments.
Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, IGP, Home Secretary, CCPO and other relevant officials were also present.
