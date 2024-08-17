CM orders swift drainage of rainwater

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of untimely drainage of rainwater in various cities.

She directed the deputy commissioners to monitor drainage operations in their respective districts and ordered to complete drainage of rainwater immediately after rain.

The CM said that smooth flow of traffic should be ensured during rains in all small and big cities including Lahore, adding that the operations of drainage of stagnant water in markets and street areas should be completed soon, and the public should not have to face any kind of difficulty.

CM Maryam Nawaz said the officials who perform their duty to serve people during rains are commendable.