CM orders swift drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for early draining of rainwater from low-lying areas and asked Wasa and the administration to utilise all resources for early completion of the task.

He warned that no leniency would be tolerated and Wasa and the administration should remain available in the field.

While issuing directions to Lahore commissioner and Wasa, the CM ordered for implementation of the devised plan for water disposal.

Citizens should not face any difficulty and smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured, he added. He said that compliance reports about water drainage operation should be sent to him with timelines, and the administration should proactively perform duties to facilitate citizens, added the CM.