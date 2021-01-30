UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Orders Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

CM orders timely completion of development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to complete on-going development projects in Punjab including Sahiwal in a stipulated time frame in the light of the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to handout issued here on Saturday, he said that development was the destiny of those cities like Sahiwal which were badly ignored in the past. He said that requirements of the population and consultation of public representatives were being ensured in preparation of development projects.

CM maintained that serving the people was the mission of the incumbent government.

Usman Buzdar said that the installation of the latest treatment plant in Sahiwal would provide potable water to citizens, adding that years old and dilapidated sewerage pipelines were being replaced with a new sewerage system in Sahiwal.

Provision of clean drinking water and a new sewerage system would not only uplift the living standard of the people but also protect them from many diseases as well, CM mentioned.

CM said that establishing green parks in urban areas would solve the pollution problem besides providing recreational activities to the public, especially children, adding that beautification work of the parks of Sahiwal would be ensured.

Usman Buzdar said that priority would be given to use locally manufactured plants and machinery for solid waste and sewage treatment. He expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Sahiwal administration for the public service.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Water Sahiwal From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Analysis: UAE citizenship law amendments reflect f ..

31 minutes ago

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

1 hour ago

107,561 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

2 hours ago

Suqia UAE provides advice to enhance submissions i ..

2 hours ago

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

2 hours ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.