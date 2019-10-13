UrduPoint.com
CM Orders To Bear Expenses Of Wajid's Eye Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

CM orders to bear expenses of Wajid's eye treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar announced the treatment of Wajid's eyes at government level.

He said the Punjab government would pay all expenses to be incurred on the treatment of the child who belonged to Hasilpur, he added.

Usman Buzdar also directed the health minister and secretary to take immediate steps for treatment of the child.

Meanwhile, a medical board has also been constituted on the directions of the chief minister which will check up eyes of Wajid and will submit its recommendations for his treatment.

