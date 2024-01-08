Open Menu

CM Orders To Complete Manawan Cancer Hospital This Month

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 08:53 PM

CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this month

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to take steps for the completion of Mayo Cancer Hospital in Manawan this month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to take steps for the completion of Mayo Cancer Hospital in Manawan this month.

He was chairing a meeting at his office here on Monday where a thorough review of matters related to Mayo Cancer Hospital Manawan took place. The deliberation also encompassed discussions on the proposed relocation of the cancer ward from Mayo Hospital to Manawan Cancer Hospital.

Planning and Development Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Health, VC King Edward Medical University and others attended the meeting.

The CM mentioned that chemotherapy and surgery would be performed at the cancer hospital, and its administrative and financial matters would be governed by King Edward Medical University. There is no government-run cancer hospital in Punjab; therefore, efforts are underway to establish a state-of-the-art hospital at the government level, he said. Free treatment would be provided to deserving patients as cancer treatment is extremely expensive and beyond the reach of the common man, the CM stated.

