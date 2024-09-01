CM orders to drain rainwater accumulated in Thatta, Badin, Kandhkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of rainwater accumulation in the urban areas of Thatta, Badin and Kandhkot has directed the local administration to drain rainwater immediately.

He said that the rain had stopped and drained rainwater today and restored the flow of roads.

The Chief Minister also sought a report on the reasons for the accumulation of rainwater.

He warned that if water was accumulated due to management's incompetence he would take action.