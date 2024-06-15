CM Orders To Ensure Public Welfare Steps On Eid
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the administration to provide relief to
the masses in the shape of reduction in transport fares on account of an announcement
being made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on giving a mega relief in the petroleum
prices.
Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, the CM expressed her indignation on non-reduction in the transport fares despite reduction of Rs 35 in the petroleum prices. She directed the transport department and police to launch an operation to ensure an immediate reduction in the transport fares.
She also directed the complaints and inspection commission to undertake prompt measures in this regard.
The chief minister directed the officials to ensure maintaining the prices of bread, transport fares and
other edibles at the official rates and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.
The CM issued directions for timely cleaning animal waste and provision of sheds to protect animals from sunlight in the cattle markets.
For the first time, distribution of 32 lakh special bags to the masses has been
started.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to ensure availability of doctors, water and other essential facilities in the cattle markets.
She directed to undertake measures with regard to appointing lifeguards in order to save the lives of
people in the canals along with formulating an effective traffic plan so as to save the masses from traffic bottlenecks.
She also took notice of a severe traffic jam at Thokar Niaz Baig yesterday and while expressing her indignation directed not to create such an unpleasant situation in future again.
The chief minister directed to undertake strict measures so as to ensure law and order across the province.
The provincial secretaries, senior officials of the police and administration attended the meeting.
