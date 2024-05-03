CM orders to ensure sale of 100gm Roti at Rs 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) In compliance with instructions from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, district administration has started Geo-Tagging hotels and Tandoors in Multan to ensure no one could fleece the people and they get 100 gram Roti at Rs 15 per piece.

According to an official release and information posted on official facebook page, the district administration would ensure sale of 100 gram Roti at a price of Rs 15 per piece at Geo Tagged hotels and Tandoors through a modern online application.

Deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer has ordered price control magistrates to keep checking shops, hotels and Tandoors on a daily basis and ensure availability of food items to the people at fixed price.