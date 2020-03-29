CM orders to ensure supply of flour at fixed rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to undertake all necessary measures to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles including flour.

He directed that the provision of essential commodities and flour should be ensured at fixed rates at any cost. He ordered that an indiscriminate stern action should be taken against them according to law, adding that Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners after launching crackdown against them should submit their reports to the CM office.

"We will fully protect and safeguard the interests of the people during current turbulent situation", he added. Usman Buzdar directed to launch crackdown against hoarders and illegal profiteers.

He asserted that all administrative powers would be exercised for ensuring the provision of essential items to the people at fixed rates and any undue hike in the prices of essential edibles would not be tolerated.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that we would also initiate all possible steps to ensure provision of relief to the masses as it was our duty.

An effective implementation on price control mechanism should also be ensured, he directed.

He said that those elements indulging into price-hike were not only culprits under the law butof society too. "I will myself monitor the steps being taken for ensuring price control and willnot allow anyone to exploit masses of the province," concluded Usman Buzdar.