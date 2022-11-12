CM orders to improve civic facilities in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the Lahorites would be provided excellent basic facilities and expressed his resolve that all possible resources would be provided to improve civic facilities in the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) schemes.

He was chairing the sixth meeting of the LDA governing body here on Saturday in which the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) had been directed to improve its performance.

He said the Wasa would have to keep itself abreast of the latest requirements by shunning its traditional manner in order to timely resolve problems of the citizens. He vowed to transform the Wasa so as to make it a public service institution in a true sense.

The chief minister said that provision of clean water and making betterment in the sewerage system was a fundamental right of people. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the provision of clean water and in the installation of sewerage pipelines.

He stopped the Wasa from collecting sewerage charges from mosques and accorded approval to make necessary amendments in the rules and regulations for the construction of new schools.

Approval was granted to make amendments in the rules for the legal advisors, consultants in the Wasa and in the Law firm.

He directed to settle the issue relating to the allowance of LDA engineers and accorded approval to upgrade the posts of tube well operators during the meeting.

The tube well operators working in Grade-II would be given Grade 7 while those working in Grade-5 would be given Grade 8. Approval was accorded to ascertain the modus operandi for the promotion of Directors Legal, Recovery, Revenue, Finance and Assistant Director Admn along with granting professional and non- practising allowance to the doctors of LDA.

It was decided during the meeting that sewerage charges would be collected from the private residential schemes according to the new rate. It was declared mandatory to ensure implementation of the rules pertaining to parking and roof gardening in the apartments. Approval was granted to the amendedlayout plan of the LDA Avenue1. The CM directed to constitute a settlement committee to settle the disputed matters prevailing in the LDA schemes.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn, MPA Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Members of LDA Governing Body Amir Riaz Qureshi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, the commissioner Lahore division, secretary Local Government, DG LDA and the officials concerned.