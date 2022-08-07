UrduPoint.com

CM Orders To Improve Traffic Flow In Murree

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 09:30 PM

CM orders to improve traffic flow in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday ordered to improve traffic flow in Murree and gave directions to the commissioner and the regional police officer Rawalpindi in this regard.

According to handout issued here, the CM directed chief traffic officer (CTO) Rawalpindi to reach Murree forthwith and further directed to undertake all necessary steps to maintain traffic flow in Murree. He directed the administration and the traffic officials to jointly ensure implementation on the traffic management plan.

The CM directed the senior police and the administrative officers to improve traffic arrangements by themselves remaining present in the field. He ordered not to give permission to the excess vehicles to enter into Murree.

The CM directed to regulate the movement of tourists through an effective traffic management plan, saying that the tourists should be provided best facilities by doing excellent traffic management.

