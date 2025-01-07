CM Orders To Launch MRI Services In District Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the implementation of MRI services in district hospitals across the province through a public-private partnership model.
This initiative aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and improve diagnostic services in Punjab's underserved regions. A project to outsource MRI scanning services has been launched, with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) already signed for the introduction of MRI services in Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar, said a handout issued here.
The total cost of the MRI services in these two districts will be Rs. 399.2 million. The MRI machine has already been installed at the District Headquarters Hospital in Sheikhupura, while the installation process is underway at the District Headquarters Hospital in Bahawalnagar.
The chief minister emphasized that this project would enhance healthcare services by providing state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment in selected districts, ensuring the early detection of complex diseases. "Through the outsourcing model, quality MRI facilities will be available in various districts, allowing for timely diagnosis and better patient outcomes," she stated.
The provision of MRI services is set to begin soon in both districts, marking a significant step in improving healthcare facilities for the people of Punjab.
Recent Stories
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
19 Khwarij terrorists killed in 3 separate engagements in KP, 3 soldiers embrace martyrdom: ISPR1 minute ago
-
CM orders to launch MRI services in district hospitals1 minute ago
-
One killed, three injured in Quetta firing2 minutes ago
-
UNFPA delegation calls on KP Speaker, discuss avenues for enhanced collaboration12 minutes ago
-
Dry, cold weather expected on Wednesday22 minutes ago
-
Senate body seeks urgent action against delayed notifications22 minutes ago
-
City's air quality remains unhealthy31 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad vows to tighten noose on gang members to eliminate crime32 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange; work on underpass at Khyayaban-e-Soharwardy road near completion32 minutes ago
-
Int'l Shah Hamdan Conference held32 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to owners of five illegal land subdivisions42 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers various officers42 minutes ago