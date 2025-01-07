CM orders to launch MRI services in district hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the implementation of MRI services in district hospitals across the province through a public-private partnership model.

This initiative aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and improve diagnostic services in Punjab's underserved regions. A project to outsource MRI scanning services has been launched, with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) already signed for the introduction of MRI services in Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar, said a handout issued here.

The total cost of the MRI services in these two districts will be Rs. 399.2 million. The MRI machine has already been installed at the District Headquarters Hospital in Sheikhupura, while the installation process is underway at the District Headquarters Hospital in Bahawalnagar.

The chief minister emphasized that this project would enhance healthcare services by providing state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment in selected districts, ensuring the early detection of complex diseases. "Through the outsourcing model, quality MRI facilities will be available in various districts, allowing for timely diagnosis and better patient outcomes," she stated.

The provision of MRI services is set to begin soon in both districts, marking a significant step in improving healthcare facilities for the people of Punjab.