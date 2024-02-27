CM Orders To Launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ Project
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 09:34 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Headquarters and directed the launch of Smart District Safe City project in all districts by December 31
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Headquarters and directed the launch of Smart District Safe City project in all districts by December 31.
She also directed the launch of upgraded "Women Safety App" for the protection of women, with a directive to make it functional within two weeks to provide 43 services with a single click.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the construction of a hostel for women police communication officers of the Punjab Safe City Authority. The trial run of the Safe City Crime Stopper app has been initiated for the timely detection of crimes, including terrorism, rape, drugs, display of weapons, and other criminal activities. Artificial intelligence-based software has been developed to prevent violations such as not wearing helmets, seat belts, and displaying weapons.
The Safe City Authority would also use cameras to identify encroachments.
During the briefing, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was informed that cameras would monitor hospitals, bus stands, airports, railway stations, and shopping malls.
She inspected the Safe City Authority data center and digital wall, and visited the "15" helpline call center, where she interacted with lady police communication officers. She observed the Safe City monitoring process and reviewed the response to a theft call at a factory in Taunsa, she also called "15" to check the police response time. Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her satisfaction upon meeting the lady police communication officers.
Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Members of the Punjab Assembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Kiyani, Sania Ashiq, Chairman P&D, IG Punjab, CCPO, and other relevant officials were also present.
Recent Stories
Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum
CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao
Two killed in road accident
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals
No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz
118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday
LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting
ECP informs public for registration of vote, correction of record before by-poll ..
Fire broke out in oil tanker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two Holy Mosques- places of worship not arenas for politicking: Ashrafi4 minutes ago
-
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project4 minutes ago
-
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims6 minutes ago
-
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum6 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao6 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident6 minutes ago
-
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals5 minutes ago
-
No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz4 minutes ago
-
118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday4 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting4 minutes ago
-
ECP informs public for registration of vote, correction of record before by-poll schedule4 minutes ago
-
Fire broke out in oil tanker1 hour ago