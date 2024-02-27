CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Headquarters and directed the launch of Smart District Safe City project in all districts by December 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Headquarters and directed the launch of Smart District Safe City project in all districts by December 31.

She also directed the launch of upgraded "Women Safety App" for the protection of women, with a directive to make it functional within two weeks to provide 43 services with a single click.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the construction of a hostel for women police communication officers of the Punjab Safe City Authority. The trial run of the Safe City Crime Stopper app has been initiated for the timely detection of crimes, including terrorism, rape, drugs, display of weapons, and other criminal activities. Artificial intelligence-based software has been developed to prevent violations such as not wearing helmets, seat belts, and displaying weapons.

The Safe City Authority would also use cameras to identify encroachments.

During the briefing, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was informed that cameras would monitor hospitals, bus stands, airports, railway stations, and shopping malls.

She inspected the Safe City Authority data center and digital wall, and visited the "15" helpline call center, where she interacted with lady police communication officers. She observed the Safe City monitoring process and reviewed the response to a theft call at a factory in Taunsa, she also called "15" to check the police response time. Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her satisfaction upon meeting the lady police communication officers.

Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Members of the Punjab Assembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Kiyani, Sania Ashiq, Chairman P&D, IG Punjab, CCPO, and other relevant officials were also present.