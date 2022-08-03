CM orders to lift ban on lower level recruitment in district health dept

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday ordered to lift the ban on lower level recruitment in the health department in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday ordered to lift the ban on lower level recruitment in the health department in Tank.

While listening to the complaints of local people of the district, the chief minister said the vacancies in the health sector in Tank district should be advertised and the merit should be ensured during recruitment.

First time in the history of the province, the chief minister directly heard people's complaints through the open court held through video link. During the open court, the people of Tank put the problems related to the provincial departments before the CM.

The chief minister issued orders to the concerned authorities for solving these public problems and redress the grievances.

The administrative secretaries of the departments concerned, district administration and senior police officials also participated in the online courtroom.

On a complaint of a citizen, the chief minister ordered an inquiry into the lower level recruitment in the Health Department from 2018 in FR Tank.

On a complaint about non-availability of female dental surgeon in Tank, the chief minister directed to recruit a female dental surgeon soon after creating the said post.

He said a policy should be formulated for the recruitment of local doctors in the backward districts of the province.

On complaints regarding lack of facilities in Tank Hospital, the chief minister directed the health secretary to visit the hospital and submit a report till next week.

He said more hospitals should also be included in the panel for free treatment under health card scheme in Tank.

The chief minister directed the irrigation department and the district administration to take immediate action on public complaints related to the shortage of clean drinking water. He said a project worth Rs 750 million had been approved to supply clean drinking water to Tank City.

The tube wells were being constructed to supply clean drinking water in rural areas, he said.

If any of the government tube wells was in private possession, it should be opened for public within a period of one week, the chief minister instructed.

He said the necessary action should be completed within 21 days for rehabilitation of defunct tube wells and report should be submitted in this regard.

The distribution line with newly constructed tube wells should be made mandatory across the province, the chief minister said.

On the citizen's complaint regarding cleanliness in Tank City, the chief minister directed the Local Government Department and the district administration to clean the entire city and submit a report within a week.

He directed the authorities concerned to take action to remove encroachments on all waterways within one month.

On complaints regarding slow pace of work on the construction project of Tank City road, the chief minister directed the deputy commissioner and XEN to immediately visit the site and to speed up the work.

On the complaint regarding the dilapidated condition of the local road, the CM directed the Secretary C&W to prepare PC-I for road rehabilitation.

The Chief Minister directed to call a special meeting of the authorities concerned to prepare an action plan on the citizen's complaints regarding the use of drugs in the district.

He also directed to the Social Welfare Department to carry out a survey and submit suggestions for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in Tank.

The CM directed the Additional IG Police to visit the police stations and submit a report on the dilapidated condition of police lock-ups and other complaints related to the department.

He said all the authorities concerned should ensure timely implementation of these orders, adding, a meeting should be held after 21 days to review the implementation of these orders.