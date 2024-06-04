Open Menu

CM Orders To Meet Deadline For Rehabilitation Of Roads Across Punjab

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM

CM orders to meet deadline for rehabilitation of roads across Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure to meet deadline for the construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure to meet deadline for the construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads across Punjab.

She was chairing a meeting to review progress on the construction, expansion and rehabilitation of roads in the province, here on Tuesday.

The chief minister was briefed in detail about the progress made so far in the roads maintenance program in the Province. She was also briefed on the construction and maintenance of 5 major expressways in Punjab.

Minister for Communication & Works Malik Soheb Ahmed Bharat, and Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf attended the meeting.

