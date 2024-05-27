CM Orders To Probe Of Haripur School Fire Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday has taken notice of the fire incident at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Haripur.
He directed the education department and relevant district administration to determine the causes of the incident and submit a report soon.
Rescue teams promptly and safely evacuated all the students.
He ordered that the damage caused by the fire to the school building be immediately repaired to ensure continuity of educational activities. The CM has also ordered a review of all educational institutions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.
