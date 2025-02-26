- Home
CM Orders To Provide Best Medical Treatment Facilities To Victim Of Self-immolation In LHC
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 09:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A report of a self-immolation incident has come to surface which occurred in front of the Lahore High Court.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to Muhammad Asif.
According to the report, yesterday (February 25) at around 11 am, Muhammad Asif, son of Muhammad Aslam, resident of Kot Muhammad Hussain, resident of Khanewal, poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire in front of the Honourable Judge of the Lahore High Court, Justice Shujja Ali Khan. Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot and shifted the victim to Mayo Hospital, Lahore.
Initial medical examination revealed that 30 to 40 percent of Muhammad Asif’s body was burnt. The initial report stated that Muhammad Asif was an employee of Nestle Company and was removed from his post.
Muhammad Asif had filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court against his dismissal. On the day of the incident, the Honourable Judge had fixed the next hearing of the case for April 8, 2025.
It is reported that after the adjournment hearing, Muhammad Asif committed self-immolation. Further investigation revealed that Muhammad Asif had hidden the petrol used for self-immolation in a Nestle bottle in his pocket. Muhammad Asif is currently undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital, Lahore, where his treatment and physical condition are being monitored.
The chief minister has directed the authorities to ensure he receives the best possible medical facilities.
