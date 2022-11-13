CM orders to provide free treatment for comedian Tariq Tedi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of media reports about illness of a famous theatre artist and comedian Tariq Tedi and ordered to provide free treatment facilities to him.

The chief minister directed the Health department to undertake prompt measures to provide free treatment facilities to renowned comedian.

The CM said that the Punjab government would facilitate renowned comedian in his treatment, adding that it would bear the expenses of the treatment of Tariq Tedi.