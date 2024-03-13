CM Orders To Revamp TEVTA On Modern Lines
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 07:41 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to prepare a 5-year comprehensive plan to revamp Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to impart modern skills to youth so that they could tap rewarding employment opportunities, not only in the local but in the international labour market as well
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to prepare a 5-year comprehensive plan to revamp Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to impart modern skills to youth so that they could tap rewarding employment opportunities, not only in the local but in the international labour market as well.
Chairing a meeting on technical education and vocational training in Punjab, here on Wednesday, the CM said that qualified instructors should be employed in the training institutes. TEVTA Master Trainers should be trained as per requirements of the industry. Old labs of TEVTA institutes should also be upgraded accordingly, she underscored. She directed to reconstitute TEVTA board after including vibrant professionals from the private sector.
The CM said that skill mapping is vital to know true potential of human resource export. She directed the authorities concerned to conduct a complete mapping of the skillset required by the local and international labour market. She said "We should tap the huge potential in high-end technologies like integrated circuits and microchip design by training our youth in these technologies.” She said that training courses should be designed according to the market demand.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industry, Chairman TEVTA, CEO TEVTA and other senior officers concerned attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC
Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand
Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force
Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD
LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days
LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14
RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients
Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct
Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.
Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott
Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC2 minutes ago
-
Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand48 seconds ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force50 seconds ago
-
Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD51 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days52 seconds ago
-
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 145 minutes ago
-
RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients5 minutes ago
-
Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.5 minutes ago
-
KATI membership renewal deadline March 31: Qandhari46 seconds ago
-
SFA, retailers to take action against milk adulteration unanimously32 seconds ago
-
KP minister, MNA visit DHQ hospital Bannu35 seconds ago
-
Probe into Opposition Leader's 'breach of privilege' allegation directed37 seconds ago