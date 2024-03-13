Open Menu

CM Orders To Revamp TEVTA On Modern Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 07:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to prepare a 5-year comprehensive plan to revamp Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to impart modern skills to youth so that they could tap rewarding employment opportunities, not only in the local but in the international labour market as well.

Chairing a meeting on technical education and vocational training in Punjab, here on Wednesday, the CM said that qualified instructors should be employed in the training institutes. TEVTA Master Trainers should be trained as per requirements of the industry. Old labs of TEVTA institutes should also be upgraded accordingly, she underscored. She directed to reconstitute TEVTA board after including vibrant professionals from the private sector.

The CM said that skill mapping is vital to know true potential of human resource export. She directed the authorities concerned to conduct a complete mapping of the skillset required by the local and international labour market. She said "We should tap the huge potential in high-end technologies like integrated circuits and microchip design by training our youth in these technologies.” She said that training courses should be designed according to the market demand.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industry, Chairman TEVTA, CEO TEVTA and other senior officers concerned attended the meeting.

