CM orders to stop illegal sale, purchase of land in RUDA area

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday approved the establishment of a special police force to prevent encroachment along the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday approved the establishment of a special police force to prevent encroachment along the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) land.

A special meeting related to RUDA was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in which a detailed review of the completion of RUDA projects and ongoing projects was conducted.

CM Maryam Nawaz ordered to stop illegal sale and purchase of land in RUDA areas. In a meeting, it was also decided to cooperate with China and other international organisations for the completion of RUDA projects.

Maryam Nawaz was briefed about the progress on increasing the forest area in RUDA from 20 per cent to 35pc. Chief Executive Officer RUDA Imran Amin gave a detailed briefing about the project.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, CEO RUDA Imran Amin, Principal Secretary and other officials were also present.