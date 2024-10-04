Open Menu

CM Orders To Stop Illegal Sale, Purchase Of Land In RUDA Area

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM

CM orders to stop illegal sale, purchase of land in RUDA area

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday approved the establishment of a special police force to prevent encroachment along the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday approved the establishment of a special police force to prevent encroachment along the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) land.

A special meeting related to RUDA was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in which a detailed review of the completion of RUDA projects and ongoing projects was conducted.

CM Maryam Nawaz ordered to stop illegal sale and purchase of land in RUDA areas. In a meeting, it was also decided to cooperate with China and other international organisations for the completion of RUDA projects.

Maryam Nawaz was briefed about the progress on increasing the forest area in RUDA from 20 per cent to 35pc. Chief Executive Officer RUDA Imran Amin gave a detailed briefing about the project.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, CEO RUDA Imran Amin, Principal Secretary and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police China Pervez Rasheed Maryam Aurangzeb Sale Progress From Housing

Recent Stories

Tareen highlights commitment to quality education ..

Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab

11 minutes ago
 ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff ..

ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College

4 minutes ago
 Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for ..

Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police

1 minute ago
 Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for ne ..

Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates rese ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJC ..

Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC

1 minute ago
 IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail cas ..

IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case

1 minute ago
Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee f ..

Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang

1 minute ago
 Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, busines ..

Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review s ..

Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements

19 minutes ago
 164th PESSI governing body meeting held

164th PESSI governing body meeting held

7 minutes ago
 Quetta Administration takes concrete step to preve ..

Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus

7 minutes ago
 Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted

Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan