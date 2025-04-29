Open Menu

CM Orders To Upgrade Local Development Infrastructure In Major Cities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval for a phased rollout of large-scale construction, repair, and rehabilitation projects aimed at upgrading local development infrastructure in major cities across the province.

In the first phase, modern sewage and drainage systems will be developed in 59 major cities. Additionally, rainwater storage tanks will be constructed to ensure efficient rainwater drainage, and existing water supply tube wells will be converted to solar energy to reduce electricity costs.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, the CM also reviewed the Chief Minister Rural Road Rehabilitation Program, during which a proposal to construct and rehabilitate 4,500 kilometers of village roads was approved. She directed the inclusion of recreational amenities, including swings and sports facilities, in parks for children.

The Local Government and Community Development Department briefed the Chief Minister on the range of new development projects underway across Punjab. These include the construction and repair of streets, installation of tuff tiles, and the development of urban parks in the first phase.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need for equitable development in rural areas.

In villages, upgraded drainage systems will be built, tuff tiles installed in streets, and boundary walls constructed around central cemeteries. Parks, playgrounds, house number markings, and signboards will also be introduced in every village to enhance civic infrastructure.

In a significant step toward sustainable sanitation, the CM announced the launch of a biotechnology-based village drain cleaning initiative. Special plants will be cultivated in wastewater drains to neutralize foul odours and reduce pollution. These plants possess natural filtering properties that absorb contaminants, offering an eco-friendly solution to wastewater management.

The CM was also briefed on a comprehensive plan for improving Union Council offices. Each office will be equipped with meeting halls, council chambers, and dedicated spaces for secretarial services to improve public access and administrative efficiency.

The chief minister said that the largest cleanliness campaign in Punjab’s history is in full swing. She urged the public to actively participate and fulfill their civic responsibilities in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

