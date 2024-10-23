CM Orders Urgent Administrative Measures For PIC Improvement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take administrative measures on war footing for improvements in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).
During her visit to PIC Lahore on Wednesday, she directed for the completion of PIC 2 at the earliest to reduce rush of patients in the medical facility. “Immediately appoint Administrative Head in PIC-2, because people cannot be left at the mercy of mafias” she instructed.
The CM directed the relevant authorities to provide the best modern machinery and lab in PIC-2.
The CM had a detailed inspection of the emergency ward, and observed the arrival of patients in the triage area and the system of initiation of treatment. Maryam Nawaz inspected the Air Ambulance Patient Ward, and visited Amjad Ali, a heart patient transferred by air ambulance from Bahawalpur.
Amjad Ali paid greetings and gave many prayers to the Chief Minister on the launch of Air Ambulance Service. Interacting with Amjad Ali, the CM said that Air Ambulance Service is a public right.
No favors to anyone. She also visited the patients undergoing treatment in the emergency ward.
The CM interacted with the patients and the doctors, and directed the relevant authorities to immediately resolve their issues. She stopped in the emergency ward after seeing an elderly husband and wife, and interacted with the elderly patient Ghulam Fareed.
CM Maryam Nawaz directed for the immediate treatment of Khushi Muhammad, another elderly patient. She expressed displeasure for not providing an emergency wheelchair immediately to the elderly patient. She later visited the elderly patient Khushi Muhammad in the ward and witnessed the treatment herself. She strictly stopped the security personnel from interfering in the movement of patients.
Earlier, Executive Director PIC gave a detailed briefing to CM on revamping plan and other issues of the hospital.
The CM directed the hospital management to take strict action against the corrupt elements who are causing trouble for the people.
